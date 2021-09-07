Hundreds of Laois volunteers thanked for the National Spring Clean

Over 700 Laois volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups across over 30 different locations in the county. The clean-ups were organised in conjunction with the National Spring Clean campaign.

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 21 years, the initiative has been highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem.

The National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Members of Coolrain Tidy Towns group partaking in the National Spring Clean campaign.

"This year we had the longest and biggest National Spring Clean campaign ever and we want to thank all the groups and individuals around Ireland who joined us," said campaign manager Emlyn Cullen.

The group are encouraging the public to do their part in saving the environment. They encourage people to do a #2minutestreetclean every time they are out and about.

"We are joining An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme for the Big Beach Clean and we are inviting volunteers to register and tackle marine litter at its source," said Cullen.

The National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise recurring clean-up events throughout the rest of the year.

This year, due to the campaign’s success in previous years, the National Spring Clean ran from April to the end of August meaning that Spring Clean 21 is Ireland’s longest running and largest anti-litter campaign to date.

National Spring Clean 2021’s initiative has been a great opportunity for volunteers to get out again and do their bit for their local environment, contribute to creating a more sustainable community, meet new like-minded people and make a difference.