LATEST Covid-19 ticketing details for nightclubs, venues and late bars revealed

Tickets for nightclubs, venues and late bars must be purchased or acquired at least one hour before arrival and must contain details to allow for Covid-19 robust contract tracing, according to the Government.

The clarification on the requirement which has upset the hospitality sector was revealed in a statement from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

It said that departmental officials met with industry representatives on Tuesday, October 26 to discuss the conditions of reopening for the live entertainment and nightclub sector.

it said these These discussions followed briefings last week with industry representatives and are intended to help clarify the Government decision made on October 19th to ease restrictions, and to develop sectoral guidance to assist businesses with a safe reopening. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Thought this might be of interest James. Nightclubs were allowed to reopen last night in Dublin. Here’s the queue for Copper Face Jack’s. What could possibly go wrong ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1LEf7JdNLI — Stuzi (@Stuzipants) October 23, 2021

"The main issue of discussion was the requirement for all those businesses who wish to operate as a live entertainment venue or nightclub to use electronic ticketing systems as a condition of entry to their premises. It was clarified that tickets must be purchased or acquired at least one hour before arrival and must contain details to allow for robust contract tracing," said the statment.

Minister Catherin Martin added that the Government wishes to move forward with this phase of reopening.

"However, COVID-19 still represents a very real threat to society and the aim of these measures is to balance this new reopening phase with public health considerations. The two Departments have listened to the concerns of the industry and will continue to engage throughout the reopening period. Regulations and revised guidance for the sectors impacted by this will be published this week," it said.

A Department statement added that the industry representatives at the talks included: Licensed Vintners Association, Vintners Federation of Ireland, Irish Hotels Federation, Give Us the Night, The Arts Council, the National Campaign for the Arts, the Live Venue Collective, EPIC, the Events Industry Association of Ireland, the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland, the Venue Operators Forum, Theatre Forum, the Events Industry Alliance, the County and City Management Association, Aiken Promotions, Venue Operators and Promoters Forum, and Eamon O’Boyle and Associates.