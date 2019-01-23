Aldi confirms jobs on the way for its Laois shops

The German-based Aldi supermarket chain is set to recruit for its Laois shops as part of a national expansion plan.

Aldi Ireland confirmed it is seeking to recruit 30 new employees across its stores in Offaly, Laois and Westmeath. Opportunities are now available for Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager and Store Assistant positions.

Aldi has outlets in Portlaoise and Portarlington and has preliminary plans to open a shop in Mountmellick.

Aldi Ireland also announced a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage rate recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group. The new rate will be effective from, February 1, 2019.

Commenting, Donald Mackay, Managing Director Aldi Naas Region confirmed the recruitment was part of a bigger staff expansion.

“We plan on hiring 500 new employees this year to join the Aldi team and contribute to our growth and success. We need the very best people to join our business to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.

"Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail,” he said.

Aldi says it has a 10.8% share of Ireland’s grocery market. It says it experienced its busiest Christmas week ever in 2018, with sales value up over 10% on the previous year.

Full details of the different roles and pay offered by Aldi are available at https://www.aldirecruitment.ie