Slice of Supermac's Laois land sold by council to Portlaoise business

A piece of Portlaoise prime development land which was part of a deal involving Supermac’s and Laois County Council has been sold on again to a local business.

A 0.606 hectare site in Togher, off the M7 motorway, has been sold by Laois County Council for €112,463.

The buyer is Alpha Drives Ltd based in Clonminam Business Park. The company supplies automation products from Siemens and Flender.

In 2017 Supermacs Ireland Ltd bought 109-acres of the zoned development land at Togher. It is understood they paid €3.25million. They then sold 70-acres to Laois County Council for €1.75million.

The council is developing services on their land, and selling parts of it, to attract businesses and create jobs, promoting Togher as the ideal midlands hub for distribution and business in Ireland.

It has since sold several sites, including five acres sold for €925,000 to Glanbia Cheese EU a year ago for a mozzarella factory.

The latest land sale was approved by Laois councillors at their June meeting.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird proposed the sale, seconded by Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

Cllr Aird asked for an update on the project at Togher.

“Are we in a position to get an update on the footprint and layout?”

Chief Executive John Mulholland agreed.

“As they are sold we are updating you but we can give an update at the September meeting,” he said.

