McDonald's to start opening drive-thrus as Covid-19 lockdown measures ease

McDonald's to start opening Drive-Thrus from next week
McDonald's will begin re-opening some of its outlets in Ireland from next week it has been confirmed.
Outlets in Dublin will be the first to open will all drive-thrus expected to be open by early June.
McDonald's has 95 restaurants across the country including a Drive-Thru in Portlaoise and Tullamore.
Spend will be capped at €30 per car and the exact locations to open will be confirmed next week.
Supermac's have opened a number of drive-thrus already.
