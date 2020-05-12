McDonald's to start opening drive-thrus as Covid-19 lockdown measures ease

McDonald's will begin re-opening some of its outlets in Ireland from next week it has been confirmed.

Outlets in Dublin will be the first to open will all drive-thrus expected to be open by early June.

McDonald's has 95 restaurants across the country including a Drive-Thru in Portlaoise and Tullamore.

Spend will be capped at €30 per car and the exact locations to open will be confirmed next week.

Supermac's have opened a number of drive-thrus already.