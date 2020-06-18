Killeshin Hotel invites you to Love Laois as reopening date in Portlaoise announced

At the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise we know that there are Special Moments that you and your family need to catch up on.

You can reunite with family and friends whether it's for a relaxing staycation, Afternoon Tea or a delicious meal at our Kafé and Cedar Restaurant at the hotel on the town's Dublin Road.

We have something for everyone between Ireland’s Ancient East, local shopping trips in downtown Portlaoise or why not venture to nearby Kildare Village and Newbridge Silverware.

Visit us at theKilleshin.com for the best offers when you book direct and we will help you to make every moment special

CORONA VIRUS SAFETY MEASURES

We wanted to inform you of a number of measures we have taken for the prevention of the spread of infection and the safety of all our guests, customers & staff.

We have implemented stringent procedures to ensure your safety and comfort.

• We have carried out training with our team on accredited courses in infection prevention and control.

• We have placed numerous sanitizer points throughout the property on entrances, back of house, high volume areas.

• Our Housekeeping department is sanitizing all public areas regularly – door handles, push doors, lifts, buttons, light switches for example.

• Notices & Information sheets have been circulated to staff and are present in the back of house areas.

• The chemicals we use cleaning & wiping down surfaces are of a medical grade standard.

• Full sanitation of bedrooms are carried out by our housekeeping department on all departures. While this has always been done extra attention has now been given to sanitation.



All of our bedroom reservations have fully flexible cancellation policies as we understand plans can change.

If you require any further information ahead of your visit, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us by phone 057 8631200 or email reservation@thekilleshin.com