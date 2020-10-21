SHOP LOCAL - People of Laois urged to spend their money in Laois during the lockdown

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council has pleaded with the people of Laois to put on the county jersey and shop local to support local jobs and business as Level 5 restrictions take effect.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald issued the appeal at County Hall this week where she said it is also up to councilors and the council to promote shopping local during the lockdown.

"Shop local get the message out there. A lot of our small businesses really need our support," she urged.

Cllr Fitzgerald said traders have invested to allow people to shop online by means of click and collect.

"A lot of our local shops in Laois have really good online websites now. They are very very good websites. I would appeal to everyone to shop online (locally if they can't go into a shop). It is up to us to get out that message," she said.

Under the Government's Level 5 measures any other retail outlet that operates an online or other remote systems of ordering goods for purposes of collection at the retail outlet.

While many shops have to close, others can remain open.