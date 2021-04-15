'Tremendous opportunity' for Mountmellick with IT firm's expansion

The expansion of an IT firm led by a Laois man is a tremendous opportunity for Mountmellick, according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming.

The Fianna Fáil representative welcomed the announcement by Laois man Kevin O’Loughlin from Rosenallis who is Chief Executive Officer of NOSTRA.

NOSTRA was founded in 2006 by Kevin and the company recorded an €18 million turnover in 2020. It is one of Ireland's leading Managed IT Service Providers (MSP) and will create 120 new jobs over the next two years.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Mountmellick where the company already operates from the Webmill Digital Hub in Mountmellick. Hopefully, many of the people who apply for a job with NOSTRA will be interested in working in Mountmellick as the opportunity is now there for people to work in a leading IT company with their employment based in Co. Laois.

"This company is now well placed to provide a full range of services for their clients both internationally and in Ireland. Enterprise Ireland has been very supportive of this innovation-focused company with ambitious plans for scaling and growing its business in international markets.

"Finally, I want to congratulate Kevin O’Loughlin and his team for their outstanding success to date. I wish them every success into the future," said Minister Fleming.

Headquartered in Lucan, Co Dublin, some of the new hires will be remote roles while others will be offered the option of hybrid working where they can combine working from home with working from one of the Nostra offices in Dublin, Laois or Galway.

Kevin O'Louglin has worked alongside his brother Barry who is MD and the rest of the team from a team of five to where it is today.