Plans being whipped up for new ice cream parlour at busy Laois supermarket

ice cream

Cones and other ice cream treats

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Discussions are at an advanced stage with Laois County Council to build a new ice cream parlour as part of one of Portlaoise's busiest supermarkets.

Kentian Limited has reached a pre-validation stage with Laois County Council prior to submitting a planning application at Mulhalls SuperValu Supermarket.

The entry with Laois County Council says the development will consist of a number of elements.

Firstly, it will involve the amalgamation of the adjacent retail units with the supermarket unit to form additional 127 square metres retail area with ancillary Off-licence use for the supermarket.

Secondly, an existing door will be reopened for access into the proposed ice cream parlour on along Kellyville Park.

New signs for the parlour are planned with window graphics on windows and doors to the existing shopfront along Bull Lane.

Read also: GREEN LIGHT FOR STATE OF THE ART FACTOR IN PORTLAOISE

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie