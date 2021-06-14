Plans being whipped up for new ice cream parlour at busy Laois supermarket

Discussions are at an advanced stage with Laois County Council to build a new ice cream parlour as part of one of Portlaoise's busiest supermarkets.

Kentian Limited has reached a pre-validation stage with Laois County Council prior to submitting a planning application at Mulhalls SuperValu Supermarket.

The entry with Laois County Council says the development will consist of a number of elements.

Firstly, it will involve the amalgamation of the adjacent retail units with the supermarket unit to form additional 127 square metres retail area with ancillary Off-licence use for the supermarket.

Secondly, an existing door will be reopened for access into the proposed ice cream parlour on along Kellyville Park.

New signs for the parlour are planned with window graphics on windows and doors to the existing shopfront along Bull Lane.