Brewing success: Laois craft breweries are on the map

Two Laois breweries to exhibit at the Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fair

Paddy Murray, 12 Acres Brewing Company; David Walsh-Kemmis, Ballykilcavan Brewing Company

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Two Laois breweries part of a new nationwide initiative to promote Irish craft breweries with the launch of an online Irish beer map.

The project aims to highlight the independent craft breweries around Ireland and to generate public interest in beer provenance, by linking craft breweries to specific destinations.

The map currently has 60 breweries listed. Ballykilcavan Brewery and 12 Acres Brewing Company in Laois are two breweries which produces own malt on-site with full traceability from field to tap.  
 
The Ballykilcavan Brewery near Stradbally was established in 2018 by David Walsh-Kemmis. The inspiration to brew came as David was figuring out how to futureproof his family farm which had been in the Walsh-Kemmis family for 13 generations, dating back to 1639. As the tillage farm grew malting barley and David had a keen interest in homebrewing, it made business sense to try brewing on a professional scale.  

David restored a disused 18th century stone farmyard and the adjoining yard for the brewing operation.

12 Acres Brewing Company from Killeshin was established in 2014 by brothers Patrick, Rory, Ian and Barry McDonald.  The family farm produced malting barley for the brewing and distilling industries, and also had an excellent spring water supply on-site. As malt and water make up 97% of the raw materials for beer it made sense for the farm to start producing its own brews.

12 Acres Brewing Company claims to be the first micro-brewery in Ireland to be full traceable from ground to glass. The spent grain, yeast & hops are feed to the farm animals resulting in a sustainable brewing process.  

The Irish Beer map aims to raise awareness of the vibrant Irish microbrewing industry and to encourage consumers to seek out local beers wherever they are. The Irish Beer map is created in conjunction with the Independent Craft Brewers of Ireland (ICBI) and is supported by Bord Bia. Craft breweries who are not yet listed on the map are asked to register interest using the website contact form. 

To discover independent breweries nationwide ww.irishbeer.ie

Gardaí stop driver who never held a driving licence

Gardaí stop driver who never held a driving licence

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie