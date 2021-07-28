Top marks helped Therese from Laois reshape her life

A Laois professional who tired of a daily commute to Dublin, has been able to reshape her life thanks to an accounting qualification programme.

Therese Bowe (40), who lives in Borris-in-Ossory, is now part of the finance team at Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary after gaining one of the top marks in the country in the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Diploma exams.

The qualification is recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding professional accounting career, and Therese says it is a wonderful option for mature students.

Therese decided to change her work-life balance in 2018 and vowed to spend less time commuting to and from her job with a Dublin fund management firm.

“I discovered very quickly that I needed to up-skill and obtain a qualification that was more practical for local businesses,” said Therese.

“I came across the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma qualification through Portarlington Further Education and Training Centre.

“I had reservations about returning to college as a mature student, but, after meeting with Centre Director Margaret Morrin, I was put at ease.

“I did not make my decision lightly, but became convinced that full-time on-site learning was the way forward for me,” she said.

The highly-regarded professional qualification can be obtained in as little as two years. Study can be full-time, part-time and online.

“I began studying at Portarlington Further Education and Training Centre in September 2018, and the course delivery was exceptional. I thoroughly enjoyed my college experience and made some life-long friends.

“During the Covid shutdown, we continued learning online. It was a challenging time, but there was tremendous support from Accounting Technicians Ireland and Portarlington Further Education and Training Centre.

“I gained understanding, self-confidence and also practical skills honed through work experience with Kirwan Bain and Company Accountants in Rathdowney.

“I took up a job within the finance team at Gurteen Agricultural College in 2020. It is an extremely interesting role.

“The College farm of over 1,000 acres runs commercially-led enterprises in dairy, beef, sheep and tillage, so we have a very busy workplace.

“It is a great place to work, I am thoroughly enjoying it and look forward to progressing my career within Gurteen College.

“Returning to education was one of the best decisions I have ever made and choosing to study the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma gave me confidence, knowledge and the wider financial experience I needed to advance.

“I now enjoy a happy work-life balance, so it is mission accomplished for me.”

Enrolment for the next academic year, starting in September, is now open.

Accounting Technicians Ireland provides a nationally and internationally recognised accounting qualification, and graduates are employed in industry, commerce, private practice and the public sector.

Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma courses are open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practice but who, as yet, have no formal training.

The qualification opens a world of employment opportunities to graduates across a broad range of accounting and finance roles and enables students further progress to senior financial management posts.

Holders of the Diploma are highly-regarded qualified professionals working at all levels of finance throughout the private and public sector, industry and commerce, and in accountancy practices.

The two-year Diploma for Accounting Technicians programme can also be the first step to a full qualification in accountancy.

Many ATI graduates progress on to other professional bodies in order to further enhance their careers as fully-qualified accountants.

See www.accountingtechniciansireland.ie for details.