Search our Archive

28/07/2021

PHOTOS: Minister for Health in Laois to visit vaccination centre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD visited the HSE's Laois Covid-19 vaccination centre on Tuesday, July 27, to meet staff and take a tour.

The centre last week celebrated a milestone of 50,000 vaccinations delivered to the Laois public, by a huge number of local people including students and retired medical workers.

Nicola McGlynn Clinical Lead and Claire Donnelly Central Operations Manager led the Minister through the facility in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, which has now ramped up to 1,200 vaccinations a day.

Minister Donnelly asked them for their feedback and praised their efforts.

"We have probably the best vaccination programme in Europe now, with 83% of adults having had their first dose and 70% their second, and it's thanks to you guys," he said.

Photos by Joe Sullivan.

BREAKING: Health Minister believes Electric Picnic 'unlikely' to happen

Butchers ordered to shut in Laois in food safety scare

Closure Order lifted days after action taken by HSE

Laois worsens to second highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie