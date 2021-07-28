PHOTOS: Minister for Health in Laois to visit vaccination centre

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD visited the HSE's Laois Covid-19 vaccination centre on Tuesday, July 27, to meet staff and take a tour.
The centre last week celebrated a milestone of 50,000 vaccinations delivered to the Laois public, by a huge number of local people including students and retired medical workers.
Nicola McGlynn Clinical Lead and Claire Donnelly Central Operations Manager led the Minister through the facility in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, which has now ramped up to 1,200 vaccinations a day.
Minister Donnelly asked them for their feedback and praised their efforts.
"We have probably the best vaccination programme in Europe now, with 83% of adults having had their first dose and 70% their second, and it's thanks to you guys," he said.
Photos by Joe Sullivan.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.