27/07/2021

Laois worsens to second highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland

coronavirus covid-19 laois

The Laois Covid-19 testing facilty is located on the St Fintan's Health Campus in Laois

Conor Ganly

Laois is second only to Donegal in the table for having the highest Covid-19 incidence over the past week according to the latest official figures.

The situation in the county has also worsened according to figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC), the agency that monitors infectious diseases in Ireland.

It reports that Laois had 257 cases of the virus in the seven days to Sunday, July 25. This gave an incidence rate of 303.4 per 100,000 population.

The national incidence on the same date was 184.6 per 100 k due to 8,791 new cases in seven days. Laois is second behind Donegal over seven days of infections since July 19.

The situation is not much better for Laois over a two week period. The HSPC reports that the county had the third highest incident rate in the 14 days to July 25. A total of 385 new cases were confirmed in the Midland county yielding an incidence of 454.6 per 100 k. 

This put Laois in third spot behind Donegal and Louth.

The 14 day national incidence is 332.9 per 100 k on the back of 15,850 around Ireland since July 12 as the Delta wave swept across Ireland.

The report also shows that, on average, there are 35 new cases a day in Laois over five days.

The Laois Covid-19 vaccination hub passed the 50,000 mark for doses administered since April on Friday, July 23.

However, public health doctors in the Midlands have also warned that some young people may be intentionally infecting themselves to get the Covid-19 Digital Certificate needed for travel and other reasons.

