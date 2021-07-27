Search our Archive

Laois Covid-19 pop-up test centre to support Carlow and Kildare detection

Testing is being expanded in Laois

The HSE is expanding test capacity in Laois with the setting up of a temporary test centre near the border with Laois and Kildare.

A HSE Covid-19 pop-up test centre is operational in at a busy location in south east Laois for two days this week.

The HSE says the Pedgree Corner Centre is operation on July 27/28 from 11am to 7pm each day at the busy pub on the N78, Rathaspick, Ballylynan eircode R14 EH39.

"It is hoped that this Pop Up will assist Test Centre in Portlaoise, Carlow, south Kildare," said the HSE in a brief statment.

Covid-19 rates have increased dramatically in Laois in the past week. Official figures showed that the virus incidence quadrupled in the electoral area of Laois that borders Carlow and Kildare during July.

Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals double in July with Portlaoise hospital among those with admissions

Portlaoise vaccination staff celebrate 50,0000 vaccine deliveries at Laois centre

July on course to be busiest vaccination month in Laois

