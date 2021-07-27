Laois Covid-19 pop-up test centre to support Carlow and Kildare detection

Testing is being expanded in Laois
The HSE is expanding test capacity in Laois with the setting up of a temporary test centre near the border with Laois and Kildare.
A HSE Covid-19 pop-up test centre is operational in at a busy location in south east Laois for two days this week.
The HSE says the Pedgree Corner Centre is operation on July 27/28 from 11am to 7pm each day at the busy pub on the N78, Rathaspick, Ballylynan eircode R14 EH39.
"It is hoped that this Pop Up will assist Test Centre in Portlaoise, Carlow, south Kildare," said the HSE in a brief statment.
Covid-19 rates have increased dramatically in Laois in the past week. Official figures showed that the virus incidence quadrupled in the electoral area of Laois that borders Carlow and Kildare during July.
More News
County Registrar for Laois Offaly Paul Fetherstonhaugh retires this week pictured here announcing the Laois Offaly General Election count in Portlaoise in 2020. PIc: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.