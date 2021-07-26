Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals double in July with Portlaoise hospital among those with admissions

The number of people in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 has doubled since the middle of July with Portlaoise among the hospitals admitting patients with the disease.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, July 26, been notified of 1,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 141 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 25 are in ICU.

The HSE began publishing daily hospital reports on Covid-19 on July 12 for the first time since the cyber attack in May.

The Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals up to Sunday, July 25 showed that there were 137 people in hospital. There was one case in Portlaoise hospital but no critically ill patients.

The report published on July 12 shows that there were 60 people by the end of the day in Irish hospitals after being infected. Portlaoise hospital had two inpatients with the virus.

Hospitals are as busy as every treating all sorts of patients. There were two available general beds by close of business on Sunday, July 25 in Portlaoise hospital which had one ICU bed available.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are currently experiencing high incidence of COVID-a across many counties. There has been a significant increase in hospitalization over the last fortnight.

“Please continue to avoid crowded spaces, keep distance from others, keep indoor settings well ventilated by opening windows and doors, wear a mask where appropriate.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “87% of cases today are in those aged less than 45 years. If you are awaiting your vaccine or are awaiting your second dose, continue to protect yourself by following public health advice.

“Vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective. Please get vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity to do so,” he said.