Leo Varadkar urged to step up to the plate for fire devastated Glenisk

Leo Varadkar must step in to do all he can to help the workers and management at the Glenisk company devastated by fire according to Sinn Féin's Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

Dep Stanley insists that the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment must ensure he does all that his office can to support the workers and management at the Offaly following the blaze.

“What happened at the factory in Glenisk is absolutely terrible news. Glenisk is a respected company in the Offaly community, with a long-serving staff force.

“Over 80 workers now face an uncertain future through no fault of their own.

“Glenisk, the company itself, also faces a very challenging period ahead with a significant amount of its stock and supplied destroyed.

“This business is an important local industry for the region, and it is vital that we get it back on track as soon as possible.

“I have written to the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to request that the matter be discussed in the Dáil either today or tomorrow.

“We need to quickly outline and decide what supports we can offer to the workers, the community and to the company," said the TD.

The owners of the family business have said everything has been lost in the blaze.