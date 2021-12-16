Meet the Laois finalist in FBD Young Farmer of the Year

A young Laois farmer is among the final five competing for the title of 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Trevor Cobb, 33, a dairy farmer from Doolagh, Portarlington is hoping to win the overall title.

A longterm member of Mountmellick Macra, he is also a talented badminton coach for the club and the wider community.

He manages the family farm in partnership with his father Roy.

"We are in partnership for the past five years. We are milking 120 pedigree Holstein Fresian cows," he told the Leinster Express.

He was put forward by his club to enter the prestigious competition.

"It's great just to even be in the final, to have got that far. There are a lot of very good farmers in Macra," Trevor said.

He said that their farm has evolved to meet challenges, from financial ones to the environment.

"We have changed a lot, it was a mixed farm before but we focused on dairy after 2015, as a sustainable way for the two of us to have an income from it. We try to do the best we can, I do an awful lot of grass measuring. We try to take care of the environment around us, such as using a dribble bar on the slurry tank," he said.

Trevor who is engaged to Mary Kelly, sees his future career in farming despite increased challenges on the sector.

"I am definitely here to stay. There are always challenges in farming and we have always adapted. We all want to look after our farms," he said.

The five finalists were announced on Thursday, December 16. They are:



Edward Treanor a dairy farmer from Monaghan

Owen Ashton a dairy farmer from Cork

Shane Halpin is a horticulturist from County Dublin

Trevor Cobbe is a dairy farmer from Laois

Eoin Kennedy is a dairy farmer from Kilkenny



The final five contestants will now compete for the overall title of 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year. Category winners and the overall winner will be announced Friday 17 December during the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year broadcast hosted by Damien O’Reilly , streamed on Macra na Feirme's Facebook page, Facebook.com/MacranaFeirme