Food producers invited to AGM of Laois TASTE

Laois food producers are invited to the AGM of Laois TASTE which will take place on Wednesday, March 2 in the Killeshin Hotel at 7.30pm.

Laois TASTE was founded in 2019 as a collaborative effort between Laois Food & Drinks Producers, Laois County Council, Local Enterprise Office Laois and Laois Partnership to support and promote local provenance, quality, growth and development of the Laois food sector.

Comproised of 20 members it is dedicated to promoting the Laois food and drink sector through the Laois TASTE brand, locally, nationally and internationally.

Helen Gee, Chairperson of the Laois TASTE group said that producers and new producers are welcome on the night.

The night offers an opportunity for local food producers to bring their own display of their products.

Guest speakers will include Denise Rainey from Laois County Council who will touch upon what has been done to date; Mark Clancy from the Local Enterprise Office; and Jenny Collier from Laois Partnership.

Emmet Kavanagh from midlandsireland.ie will also speak on the new strategy for food and drink.

The Laois TASTE Producers Provenance Scheme encourages local provenance and the creation of opportunities for new food businesses, supporting the capacity of existing food businesses in the county while also promoting the local food industry to a wider audience.

The Scheme certifies Laois food producers and also service and retail sector businesses that sell Laois made produce.

The Laois TASTE brand is a mark of origin and allows consumers to identify food which is produced in Laois or businesses which sell Laois made produce.

Helen noted the input of local food producers at the Farmers Market in Portlaoise, in Solas in Portarlington and in Stradbally.

She said she hoped that the AGM would see new producers, products and new members.