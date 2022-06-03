Search

03 Jun 2022

Update from Penneys on Laois store expansion plan

Update from Penneys on Laois store expansion plan

The Penneys shop in Laois Shopping Centre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Jun 2022 7:53 PM

Penneys has given the latest update on its long delayed plan to double the size of its Laois store.

While the company has announced a major expansion of its store just over the Laois border in Carlow - read below - a plan for a similar job in Laois remains on paper only.

It is over two years since the the company behind Penneys got the go-ahead from Laois County Council to double the size of their store in Laois Shopping Centre, whcih was expected to also double the jobs.

That planning approval came in March 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ireland, possibly stalling the investment.

A spokesperson for Primark gave the latest on it this week in response to a query by the Leinster Express. 

"Unfortunately we don't have an update to share regarding Portlaoise at this time, but as soon as we do, we will be happy to share it with you."

Lindat Ltd had got the green light to expand the anchor tenant Penneys shop in Unit 3, from 1,454 sqm to 3,013sqm of retail space.

Upgrade announced for 'priority' Laois village's water network

It would be expanded into extra space that was built for Penneys when the shopping centre expanded back in 2011 but has waited empty since then.

It was expected that the Penneys makeover would be ready to later in 2020 and would require up to twice as many staff. The plan would allow for the non-retail backroom area to spread to the ground floor with a staff canteen and storage. The single shop entrance would remain where it is off the shopping mall.

Opening date for bigger Penneys on Laois border revealed

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media