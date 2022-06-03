Update from Penneys on Laois store expansion plan

Penneys has given the latest update on its long delayed plan to double the size of its Laois store.

While the company has announced a major expansion of its store just over the Laois border in Carlow - read below - a plan for a similar job in Laois remains on paper only.

It is over two years since the the company behind Penneys got the go-ahead from Laois County Council to double the size of their store in Laois Shopping Centre, whcih was expected to also double the jobs.

That planning approval came in March 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ireland, possibly stalling the investment.

A spokesperson for Primark gave the latest on it this week in response to a query by the Leinster Express.

"Unfortunately we don't have an update to share regarding Portlaoise at this time, but as soon as we do, we will be happy to share it with you."

Lindat Ltd had got the green light to expand the anchor tenant Penneys shop in Unit 3, from 1,454 sqm to 3,013sqm of retail space.

It would be expanded into extra space that was built for Penneys when the shopping centre expanded back in 2011 but has waited empty since then.

It was expected that the Penneys makeover would be ready to later in 2020 and would require up to twice as many staff. The plan would allow for the non-retail backroom area to spread to the ground floor with a staff canteen and storage. The single shop entrance would remain where it is off the shopping mall.