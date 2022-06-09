Search

09 Jun 2022

Laois councillors want to get more women into politics

Laois councillors want to get more women into politics

Laois councillors Aisling Moran (centre back) Thomasina Connell and Catherine Fitzgerald (2nd and 3rd from right, front) in-person meeting of the Women’s Regional Caucus in the Sligo Park Hotel

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Three of the four female Laois county councillors joined in a historic first meeting in person of a women councillors group that aims to improve working life for female Irish councillors.

Cllrs Aisling Moran, Thomasina Connell and Catherine Fitzgerald are members of the Women’s Regional Caucus. Other than  Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley the rest of the 19 Laois County Councillors are men.

The caucus is aimed at helping female councillors to find common ground in their roles and improve the working environment for women in Local Government across the Midlands, Northern and Western region.

The problems they say that they face include a lack of proper Maternity Leave provision for Local Authority Elected Members and administrative supports for councillors to help with the heavy workload.

The caucus will campaign for family friendly measures including flexible council meeting times, duration of meetings and remote attendance at meetings to help address some of the issues which are putting women off entering and staying in politics.

They had their inaugural in-person meeting in the Sligo Park Hotel last week. Female Councillors from 13 Councils across the Midlands, Northern and Western region came together to finalise and adopt their programme of work.

The Women’s Regional Caucus has a membership of 42 female councillors and was established in September 2021 to increase women’s engagement and representation in local politics.

Chairperson of the Women’s Regional Caucus is Cllr Carmel Brady.

“We look forward to seeing what we can achieve collectively as a motivated group of women councillors. By so many of us being here in person today, we are taking an important step in getting to know each other and finding common ground between us to help with our role as councillors.

“The Women’s Regional Caucus aims to not only inspire more women across the county to get involved in local politics but to also improve the working environment for women Councillors. We look forward to the opportunity to engage with many women and groups in our communities over the next 18 months to highlight the need for more female representation and creating a space for informal mentoring and sharing of information.”

First cremation burial wall in Laois is on the way

Laois Hospice seeking support for Sunflower Day

The group's key ambition is to support and enable women to get involved in, and stay in politics. This will include advocating for policy and coordinating consensus-based motions and policies across the 13 local authorities to improve issues faced by women councillors and women constituents.

The regional caucus has identified a number of non-pay supports that will help both existing and future female councillors and make local government as diverse as possible.

The main goals of the programme of work include; raising awareness of the important role and work of women in local politics, to support and enable women to get involved in, and remain in politics as well as providing support and training for the caucus membership.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media