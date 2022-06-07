First cremation burial wall in Laois is on the way

A Columbarium Wall.
Times are changing in Laois with the installation of the county's first storage wall for cremated ashes.
A Columbarium Wall will be built in the main cemetery in Portlaoise, with work to start as soon as this July.
Laois County Council who own the cemetery have contracted a builder for the work, confirmed at the May council meeting.
"The contact has been awarded for the construction of a columbarium wall at St Peter & Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise. The works are expected to commence in quarter three of 2022," the council reports.
The wall will have compartments to take remains of human ashes. The county does not yet however have a crematorium.
