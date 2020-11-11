Portlaoise Lions Club reach to local people to back the 'real' Christmas tree sale with Laois hospice

Portlaoise Lions Club has to scale back and relocated its 'real' Christmas tree sale this year which is held in conjunction with Laois Hospice.

In light of the difficulties posed by Covid-19, the members have decided to proceed this year with a scaled-down Christmas tree sale. The loss the traditional venue at Centrepoint means a relocation of the sale to the KWS Complex on the Timahoe Road.

Seán Cruise Secretary, Portlaoise Lions Club, appealed to people for support.

"2020 has been a very difficult year for Portlaoise Lions Club, as many of our annual fundraising events had to be cancelled. Despite this, with the wonderful support of the business community in Portlaoise, we will endeavour to help as many of those in need as we possibly can," he said.

Laois Hospice & Portlaoise Lions Club Christmas tree sale will take place at on the following dates:

November: Thursday 26, Friday 27, Saturday 28, Sunday 29.

December: Thursday 3, Friday 4, Saturday 5, Sunday 6, Thursday 10, Friday 11, Saturday 12, Sunday 13,

The sale opening times each day on Thursday, Friday & Saturday will be 11 am to 4 pm. Sunday from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Please support this worthy cause.