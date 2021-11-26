Search

26 Nov 2021

Dazzling Christmas light switch on to make Portarlington even prettier

portarlington

Photo: Michael Scully.

The most wonderful night of the year is here as the Portarlington Christmas Street lights are officially switched on this Friday evening, November 26.

The town looks amazing and well done once again to the Portarlington Business Association and Portarlington Christmas Street Lights for organising the lights and special switch on at 6pm leaving you plenty of time before the Late Late Toy Show starts.

If you are coming down to watch the switch on, the organisers ask that you please observe social distancing at all times. Alternatively, you can watch the switch on live on our Facebook & Instagram pages.

The organising committee thanks to all the volunteers for helping with the lights and to all that have donated to date to this fantastic cause.

They say donations are still welcome on their Go Fund me page, as well as the buckets which can be found in: Centra Main St, Super Value, Hummingbird, Eamon Bracken Menswear, The Anvil Inn, Fletchers Hardware, O'Deas Bistro, Solas Garden Shop, Post Office & Coopers Florist.

Light a light for a loved one is back this year. Envelopes are available in Centra, Main St!

Just €5 to get your message shown in the Room With a Brew coffee shop window Christmas display. All proceeds go to the Portarlington Christmas street lights.

"On behalf of the Portarlington Business Association & Portarlington Christmas Street Lights, we wish you a very Happy, Safe & Peaceful Christmas," say the organisers.

The Christmas Street Light Committee has been lighting up Portarlington since 2000 in an effort to bring festive cheer and atmosphere to our town, which has always been generously supported by our Traders.  #

The Christmas Street Lights Committee are a group of volunteers and a sub-committee of the Portarlington Business Association.

