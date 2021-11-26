Two Laois sisters to feature on tonight's Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy on the set of this year's Late Late Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda
Two lucky Laois sisters will be among the performers on tonight's long awaited Late Late Toy Show.
Chloe & Leah Kavanagh from Portlaoise are members of Portlaoise Rugby Club, who are wishing them the best of luck in their television appearance.
"Chloe & Leah Kavanagh are appearing on @thelatelatetoyshow tonight! Chloe is part of the under 12s girls and Leah is part of the under 9s squad. Best wishes from all of us here in the club and looking forward to tuning in from 9.30 pm"
The best of luck girls!
If you know of any more Laois children appearing, let us know! Email news@leinsterexpress.ie
