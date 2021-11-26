Five more Laois kids confirmed to appear on Late Late Toy Show

The whole of Ireland is waiting for the Late Late Toy Show tonight, and Laois children will feature aplenty.
Portlaoise Family Resource Centre has confirmed that no less than five of their young children are chosen to appear.
"We have BIG NEWS, we had to keep it secret until now......5 children from Portlaoise Family Resource Centre and Portlaoise Suaimhneas Community Childcare. Are appearing on The Late Late Show Toy Show tonight, for a special performance. We are so happy for them and proud of them. It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas," the centre announced today.
Two Laois sisters who are members of the Portlaoise Rugby Club will also feature. See that story below.
