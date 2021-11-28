Magical Laois festival market in Mountrath

Need something to lift our spirits well then get along to the Mountrath Christmas Cottage Markets on Sunday, December 5 from at Bloom HQ Brigidine Convent Mountrath.

The market is brought to you by Mountrath Community Forum. They are looking forward to seeing lots of people.

“Our magical Christmas markets will showcase the best of artisan products, fresh food, arts and crafts, coffee outlets and local musicians.The event is a lovely family day out with ample opportunities to browse and buy in what will be a full outdoor market.

“The wide variety of entertainment includes Music Generation, Mountrath School of Music, Derain the Spuds and local buskers.

“We know how last year has been a challenge for all so it is our goal to bring back a little magic of Christmas to you and your family.

“With our large outdoor location you will be able to visit and enjoy Mountrath Christmas Cottage Markets and support our marketeers while being safe and socially distanced,” say the forum.

The market takes place from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday, December 5.

To book a stall or for more information contact info@mountrath.ie or James Kelly on 086 2583212 for more details.