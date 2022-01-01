WATCH: Great drone video from huge Christmas tractor run in Laois

Photography enthusiast turned drone pilot Tony Mulhall got some fantastic footage of the Tom Kinsella Memorial Tractor run in Ballyroan on St Stephen's Day which raised a phenomenal €10,000 for Laois Hospicie.
Well done to the organisers and Tony for recording the great event that attracted farmers from near and far to the Laois village for the annual Christmas event.
