Sinn Féin to host its national Easter 1916 commemoration online

Sinn Féin's national Easter commemoration of the 1916 Rising will this year be held online due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The party says it is doing so due to the necessary public health restrictions that are in place to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The event will include an oration by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD.

This can be viewed from 3pm (Sunday, April 12) on Sinn Féin's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, as well as via the Sinn Féin website at www.sinnfein.ie