LATEST: Number people in Laois testing positive for coronavirus Covid-19 rises by nearly a quarter on Easter Monday

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has jumped by nearly a quarter on Easter Monday, April 13.

There are now 88 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, up from 71 reported on Sunday. The county has experienced a rapid rate of confirmed cases in the past week.

Neighbouring counties have also seen further big rises as testing ramps up and national backlogs are cleared. Easter Monday marked the biggest national increase in confirmed cases to date with nearly 1,000 people confirmed as having the virus.

In Offaly, there are now 133 cases up from 119 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 200 cases up from 175 announced on Sunday.

Kilkenny now has 136 cases up from 124 on Sunday, while Kildare has jumped by more than 40 new cases in a day to 404.

Carlow has risen by six to 38.

Westmeath has risen to 213 from 192 on Sunday. Longford has 56 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin has passed the 5,000 mark to 5,006 cases.

The county breakdown relates to latest figures confirmed on April 11.

Easter Monday's up to date figures show that a further 31 people nationally died in the past 24 hours from the virus, bringing the toll to 365 deaths.

A total of 10,647 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

The Government has extended the lockdown restrictions to May 5.