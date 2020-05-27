LATEST: Covid-19 confirmed cases in Laois and neighbouring counties

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laois has again increased today, Wednesday, May 27.

After a four day stretch of holding steady and one case announced yesterday, another newly confirmed case is added today, in latest figures from the Department of Health.

The new case was confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

A total of 257 people have now tested positive in Laois since the end of February.

In Offaly, the total has held steady today at 479 cases.

Kildare has increased by 13 cases, to 1,408.

Tipperary has a total of 528 cases - no change for the fifth consecutive day.

Kilkenny has two new cases, upt to 336.

Carlow's total is holding steady for two days now 152.

Westmeath has one new case, now at 664. Longford remains at 281 for the second day.

Dublin has 67 new cases, up to 11,961.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Monday, May 25.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

Phase II is due to start in 12 days time on June 8 when libraries and small shops can open, people can travel up to 20km and home visits are allowed again.

Until then, people are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.