LATEST - Covid-19 updated figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Recent new cases of Covid-19 cases in Laois have yet to cause further infections according to the latest county-by-county breakdown of the pandemic across Ireland

In a week which saw two new cases confirmed in Laois, the latest county figures for Thursday, July 23 show the county total stands at 267. Two new cases emerged last Monday and Sunday.

However, the county by county data is published two days behind national figures.

Two people continue to be treated for Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. One is a confirmed case while the second is suspected of having the virus. Both are in the ICU department of the hospital. Not every confirmed case requires hospital admission. Read more here

There was a small rise in cases in neighbouring Kildare which is one of the only counties outside Dublin where cases have continued to emerge on most days.

Kildare has had 1,532, up three cases

Offaly stands at 487 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,4349 up by 15 cases.

Up to date, national figures show there has been one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,764 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 24 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 24 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,869 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.