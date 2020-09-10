Latest Covid-19 figures confirm another spike in Laois cases as Dublin continues to surge

The doctor leading Ireland's fight against Covid-19 has warned that older people are catching the virus in the community again as the number new cases remained high and new Laois infections were once again confirmed while the Dublin rate continues to surge.

The daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, Thursday, September 10.

There has been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

However, as of midnight Wednesday, September 9, the HPSC was notified of 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Laois was among the notable rises today with six new cases which marks a new milestone in the pandemic locally. There have now been more than 400 cases in Laois since February. Despite this, the latest two-week figures from the HSPC shows that Laois is faring much better than neighbouring counties.

Of the cases notified today;

- 107 in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

103 are men / 91 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

37 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, warned that most of those infected in the community are more vulnerable to the virus.

“Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity COVID-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease,” he said.

NPHET met on Thursday and increased restrictions are on the cards especially for Dublin.

The county by county figures published on Thursday are two days behind today's numbers. They show the following for Laois and neighbouring counties.

Laois 396 - no change.

Offaly 656 - up six.

Kildare 2,352 - up five.

Kilkenny 422 - no change.

Carlow 255 - no change.

Tipperary 735 - up one.

Dublin 14,098 - up 50.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19. CLICK HERE