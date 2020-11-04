A Laois councillor has a county-by-county plan she believes will suppress Covid-19 after lockdown

A Laois councillor has proposed a system when lockdown ends which she claims would clearly show the incidence of the disease by county and in doing so encourage people in each area to suppress.

Cllr Aisling Moran said a system will be needed when lockdown ends which shows the incidence of the Covid-19 that must be reached to leave lockdown or change Levels in the Government’s plan.

She suggested that if a county has between 1 and 25 cases per 100,000 population it would be at Level 1 and 26 to 50 it put a county into Level 2 restrictions and so on.

She proposed that when lockdown ends in December each county would be placed at a level which reflects the incidence of the disease in their region.

She added that a colour coded map could be produced and published to indicate which level each county will be at when the lockdown is lifted.

“It would bring it back to the county and the people in the county and make them believe that they need to keep it under a certain level. It may give some clarity to people,” she said.

She made the proposal at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting of Laois County Council.