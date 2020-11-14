LATEST: Covid-19 figures reveal a rare day off for the virus in Laois but confirm the virus claimed more lives

A further six new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Laois today after rare reprieve the previous day according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which reveals more deaths and hundreds of new infections across Ireland.

The new cases mean the incidence in Laois has fallen to 129.9 per 100,000 on the back of 110 cases in the past two weeks. Laois is now just below the national average of 130.2 per 100k for the past 14 days.

The new cases published on Saturday, November 14 bring to 928 the number of new cases in the county since February.

There was a welcome rarity in the Laois figures for Thursday, November 12 as no new cases were confirmed in the county. The zero case day was not published by NPHET in Friday's figures but is confirmed in the county by county breakdown on the data it publishes on the Government website.

NPHET also says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,978 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 13th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,526* (*denotes that 29 cases were denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Read also: Dr HOLOHAN CONCERNED ABOUT RISE IN CASES

Counties highlighted by the NPHET are: 151 in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today:

210 are men / 246 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

As of 2pm today, 254 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.