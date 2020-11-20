No Covid-19 patients in Portlaoise hospital for the first time in months

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital experienced their first day without having to care for a patient with Covid-19 for a month.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Thursday, November 20 and published on Friday, November 21 shows that there is no confirmed or suspect case in the Laois hospital.

Staff at the hospital have been treating ill or critically ill patients with the disease every day since September 11.

The pressure for space has also eased. The hospital had three spare ICU beds and 20 available general beds going into Friday morning.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

The pressure has also eased at Naas General Hospital which had the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country at one stage in Novemer. It now has eight confirmed and suspected cases. One confirmed case is in ICU.

However, the pressure remains on staff at the Kildare facility to find beds for patients of all types. It had two ICU beds and three generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures.

Things are also quieter at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. It now has three confirmed Covid-19 case and one suspected case. None are critically ill.

It too is facing pressure to accommodate pateitns. Staff had no available ICU bed and no general beds by 8 pm Thursday.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Both are a lot busier than their regional partner hospitals.

At 29 cases, Tallaght has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in Ireland. It also has nine suspected. Three of its Covid patients are critically ill. Pressure on space is acute. It has no ICU beds but one general beds available.

St James' has 27 confirmed and 21 suspected cases of Covid-19. Four of its patients are critically ill. It has 75 general beds and two critical care beds available.

The number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals around Ireland has risen in the past seven days to 285 from 272. There were 107 suspected cases nationally compared to 102 nationally. Of these two categories, 47 people were receiving critical care - 25 were ventilated. This is very similar to the past two weeks. There were no Covid-19 related death in ICU on Thursday.