Portlaoise admits first Covid-19 patient in more than a week

Portlaoise hospital has admitted its first patient with Covid-19 in more than ten days according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Acute Hospitals Operations daily report published on December 23 shows that a patient was admitted to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the 24 hours to 8 pm Tuesday, December 22.

This is the first new Covid-19 to receive treatment at the Laois hospital since December 13. There have been no patients with the virus in the hospital in the preceding 10 days. The number being treated in Portlaoise in December was very low with no more than one patient with the virus at any one time.

However, it is possible that patient numbers could spike again as the third wave of the disease sweeps Ireland. The report also shows that staff had 13 general beds and one ICU bed at their disposal heading into Christmas.

ICU beds are needed for anybody who falls critically ill with the virus.

Read also: PORTLAOISE HOSPITAL STAFF HAVE CHRISTMAS MESSAGE TO PUBLIC

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore had no Covid-19 patients on December 22. However, it had just two general beds and no ICU beds.

Naas General has six confirmed and nine suspected cases. It has 21 general beds but no ICU beds.

St James's and Tallaght hospitals in Dublin are in the same group. St James's had 10 confirmed and 46 suspected cases on Tuesday night. Tallaght had 16 confirmed and five suspected cases. Both hospitals had four cases each in ICU.

Kilkenny, which borders Laois, has been one of the worst affected Covid-19 hit counties in the third wave. It's hospital numbers reflect this. St Luke's has 21 confirmed cases, third highest in the country, and one suspected cases. Four of its patients are critically ill in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 235 confirmed cases in Irish hospitals by 8pm on Tuesday. Of these, 33 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. There were 120 suspected cases.

The report also shows that there were 35 patients in hospital ICU's around Ireland with Covid or suspected of having the virus. Of these, 18 were ventilated. One patient lost their lives to the disease in ICU.