Laois ends 2020 with a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases but third wave surge continues in every Irish county

Laois has ended 2020 with a total of 1,355 cases of Covid-19 following a relatively small number of new cases being confirmed on New Year's Eve.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that 12 new cases were confirmed in Laois on December 31.

In its daily statement issued on New Year's Day NPHET that incidence rose slightly to 271.6 per 100,000 population due to 230 cases in the past 14 days.

Laois has slipped down the incidence table as the virus surges around the country. It is now in the bottom half of the county by county table which is now topped by Monaghan. Neighbouring Tipperary has the best record. FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified on the first day of 2021 of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,248 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 31st December, the HPSC has been notified of 1,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 93,532* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 confirmed case).

NPHET say the daily report underestimates the actual number due to the rapid spread and the ending of testing of close contacts of people who have been infected.

NPHET highlighted 523 in Dublin, 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, 94 in Kerry. It said the remaining 557 cases were spread through all counties. See table at end of story.

Of the cases notified today 846 are men / 900 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age while the the median age is 35 years old.

As of 2pm on New Year's Day, 504 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.