One vacant ICU bed for 800,000 people living in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Dublin

One ICU bed was available to a HSE hospital group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Dublin which are responsible for the care of 800,000 people because of the Covid-19 third wave.

The latest HSE figures reveal that there was just one ICU bed available to hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG).

The HSE says group serves a population of approximately 800,000 people in Dublin, Laois, Kildare and Offaly with the Dublin hospitals offering national services also.

The DMHG is made up of seven clinical sites St. James’s Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital, Naas General Hospital, Midland Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Tullamore, the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital and

St. Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network.

By 8 pm on Tuesday, January 12 the only bed available was at St James's Hospital in Dubin which serves as a hospital for residents in the capital, the group as well as having a national remit for some illnesses.

ICU capacity has increased to allow 40 critically ill patients to be treated in the hospitals going into Wednesday, January 13. The hospitals are treating a total of 324 patients for Covid-19 by the end of Tuesday.

Portlaoise hospital had seven critically ill patients while St James's was the busiest with 19 critically ill Covid-19 cases. All the acute hospitals in the group had critically ill Covid positive patients.