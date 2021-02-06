COVID-19: Do not wait until Monday to call doctor says HSE chief

People feeling unwell are urged not to wait until after the weekend to call their doctor, by the HSE Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

He was speaking at this Saturday's press conference on Covid-19 figures.

“There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress COVID-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that – you must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like COVID-19 symptoms. Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

“Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit COVID-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”

The Out of Hours MIDOC doctor on call service for Laois, Offaly Longford and Westmeath is 1850 302 702

Read latest figures for Laois and Ireland here.