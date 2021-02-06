Covid-19: New cases rise again in Laois but national figure drops below 1,000

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois has risen again as reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this Saturday, February 6.

However nationally the number of new cases has fallen below the 1,000 mark for the first time in weeks as the post-Christmas wave continues to be flattened.

There are 18 more cases in Laois, up from 15 in yesterday's report.

The average number of cases over the past five days has fallen to 15.6 a day. However population incidence is up again to 289.3 per 100,000 people on the back of 245 cases in the past two weeks. Laois has also climbed in the wrong direction from to 14th place in the 26 county incidence rate.

The incidence has reduced substantially from over 1,000 per 100k during January but is still well ahead of the 55 per 100 k at the start of December. FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The latest cases push the total official number of cases in Laois to 2,741 since the first cases in February 2020.

The NPHET statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 55 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

36 of these deaths occurred in February, 18 of these in occurred in January, and the date of 1 death remains under investigation. The median age of those who died is 86 years and the age range is 49-100 years.

There has been a total of 3,674 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,177 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 177 are in ICU. there were 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday 5th February, the HPSC has been notified of 827 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 202,548* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *Denotification of 42 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 409 are men / 416 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

NPHET highlighted 297 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in Kildare. The remaining 315 cases are spread across all other counties. ** FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The 7 day incidence is 155 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average for new cases is 1,015.

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.



