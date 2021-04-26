Nearly 1,500 people get Covid-19 jab in Laois mass vaccination centre

The new HSE-run Covid-19 mass vaccination centre in Portlaoise appears to have added a fresh impetus to the vaccination programme in Laois after just four days of operations.

The HSE has confirmed that 1,419 people received the jab at the Midlands Park Hotel hub since it opened last week.

The details are as follows:

Wednesday, April 21: 334

Thursday, April 22: 317

Friday, April 23: 349

Monday, April 26: 419

The center is working in tandem with GP practices and hospital hubs in Laois and elsewhere where people are getting the vital jab.

People who are aged 65 to 69 and who have registered on the HSE website received appointments began receiving their jabs last week.