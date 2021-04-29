Laois in the top ten counties for containing Covid-19 reports NPHET

Covid-19 containment continues across Laois according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The daily statement says that Laois there were less than five new cases on Wednesday, April 28 and the daily average number of cases is down to four a day. The incidence has dropped to 81.5 per 100,000 population on the back of 69 new cases in the past two weeks.

Laois now has the tenth best Covid-19 county record for suppressing the virus. See county by county table at end of story.

Nationally, NPHET reported on Thursday, April 29, that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,899 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,326* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 232 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET highlighted 167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

The seven day incidence rate is 63.5 per 100 k nationally and the five day average is 426 each day.

As of 8am today, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Read also: SITUATION IN PORTLAOISE HOSPITAL

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,041,284 people have received their first dose

411,150 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.