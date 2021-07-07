New Rapid Antigen home tests for Covid-19 to be available in Irish pharmacies

Rapid home tests for Covid-19 to be available in Irish pharmacies

Rapid Antigen Tests provide quicker results

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Roche Diagnostics says it has received a CE mark for its Covid-19Antigen self-test nasal for at-home testing and will be supplying the kits around Ireland for over the counter use.

The test will be available in countries accepting the CE mark, including Ireland, through pharmacies and other locations, in packs of five tests.

Finbarr Kenny, Director of Ireland, Roche Diagnostics said:  “Our new nasal antigen self-test provides results in 15 minutes and has the added advantage of only requiring a sample from the lower part of both nostrils - making it relatively easy and less uncomfortable to perform. The clinical performance of the test was measured by head-to-head comparison with our PCR test. With sensitivity between 86 and 91%, the self-test provides a quick and reliable result indicating if a person is currently infectious with Covid-19.

"As we navigate the careful road to recovery from this pandemic, PCR and rapid antigen (lateral flow) testing for COVID-19 can both play a critical role in helping to allow normal activities to resume safely and with confidence.”

Roche says an early version of the test has already been available as a home-test in a number of European markets under local special approval pathways since February 2021.

It adds that with the CE Mark, the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal for rapid self-testing of COVID-19 test has received official approval following the traditional registration pathway and can now also be used in markets that have not established regulatory exemption pathways.

The company says that by following simple instructions, individuals can perform the test at home using a nasal swab without special training or the supervision of a healthcare worker. It adds that the test provides results in as little as 15 minutes and can help people to conveniently check if they are likely to be infectious from the comfort of their home.

In the case of children under 18 years of age, Roche says the test must be performed by an adult or under close adult supervision. more below link.

No Covid-19 bonus for Laois health workers on the pandemic battle frontline

Unions trying to make the case to HSE for its healthcare members

As societies begin to reopen, and in line with local health regulations, the company claims that this convenient test allows individuals planning to attend an event or gathering to use the test as a tool to confirm that they are not likely to be carriers of a substantial amount of the virus thus helping them make informed decisions and reduce the risk of transmission to others.

This test was developed as part of a partnership with SD Biosensor Inc., with whom Roche has also launched a SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test in July 2020 and two SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Tests for professional use in September 2020 and February 2021. Roche adds that they will continue to play an important role in fighting this pandemic and remain available for healthcare professional testing.

In addition to diagnostic testing, Roche says preventive measures remain key to protecting yourself and others against the coronavirus. It is recommended to continue wearing masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene, especially if you have symptoms or known contact with others who have tested positive for the virus.

Roche says continues to expand its comprehensive COVID-19 portfolio to support healthcare systems in diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection.

We Care Laois wants to help people in Laois overcome big obstacles

Homelessness, addiction and mental health issue on their agenda

We Care Laois wants to help people in Laois overcome big obstacles

Homelessness, addiction and mental health issue on their agenda

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie