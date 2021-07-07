We Care Laois wants to help people in Laois overcome big obstacles

The Laois branch of a service which helps people with problems caused by homelessness, addiction or mental health is offering to help local people who are trying to overcome the obstacles these issues cause in their lives.
We Care Laois is a branch of the Waterford founded We Care Ireland. They say their service is delivered by trained volunteers with the help of a professional counsellor of social care practitioner.
The people behind We Care Laois envisione a service which will provide help and support for those experiencing the following issues in society.
"We aim to provide both, support in terms of a confidential listening ear service and information on other services in Laois, government and voluntary for people experiencing these issues," says the board. MORE BELOW POST
The board of the service have the following message to all in the community:
"Are you homeless, do you have drug or alcohol issues, or do you have mental health issues? Are you affected by these issues in terms of supporting your family and friends? Would you like help with any of these issues? Would you like a service you can use any time day or night or during the weekend? Would you like to know what services you can avail of in your
area? Then we care is the answer to all of these wecarelaois@hotmail.com
You can also get in touch with them at:
Facebook @WeCareLaois
Web: www.wecareireland.ie
Tel: 087 900 7669 (Temp)
"We understand that not one care plan fits all. We will support and empower people to access the correct service to overcome crisis. We will work on an individual care plan that fits your specific needs.
"We aim to provide support in terms of both a confidential listening ear service for those in distress and information on other services government and voluntary for people experiencing these issues," it says.
Apart from Waterford and Laois there is also a branch in Wicklow.
