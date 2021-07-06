Vicky Phelan looking forward to 'packing up and heading home'

Vicky Phelan

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Vicky Phelan is expected to return home this week following significant progress in her medical treatment in the United States.

The national women's health campaigner has spent the last six months in Maryland undergoing a pioneering cancer treatment trial.

The decision to leave Ireland was an incredibly difficult one for Vicky to make as it meant spending precious time away from her family.

The unprecedented scale and impact of recent travel restrictions meant that Vicky's family could not even fly over to visit her as she underwent treatment.

Speaking on 'Sunday with Miriam', Vicky explained that if she had foreseen these circumstances coming, she may not have traveled over at all.

"I think if I had known back in January that none of my family would've been able to travel out at all, I don’t know would I have come out really to be quite honest," she said.

The intense nature of recent cancer treatment procedures have taken their toll on the Mooncoin native, but having battled through it, Vicky explains that she has "come out the other side". 

"Thank you all for your support messages, prayers, candles, miraculous medals, Padre Pio relics and anything else that people have offered up for me," Vicky told her followers.

"It has all got me to this place. I'm like a child at Christmas now getting ready to go home."

Vicky will spend a month here in Ireland before heading back to the US to continue her treatment. 

