02/08/2021

Get a Bank Holiday walk-in Covid-19 vaccine FREE at Portlaosie at Laois vaccination hub

coronavirus covid-19

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with vaccine centre staff at the Laois vaccination hub in Portlaoise

Walk-in free Covid-19 vaccination will be on offer in Laois on Bank Holiday Monday at the Portlaoise vaccination hub.

The Midlands Park Hotel Centre has already had two busy days for walk-ins following a very busy July for scheduled vaccinations.

The HSE says hub at the hotel on Jessop Street near Portlaoise Train Station will open again on Monday, August 2 from 9am to 2pm

Parking is available in the multi-storey car park.

There is a full list of vaccine hubs around the country with details of walk-in status and opening times at this HSE webpage.

The needed for vaccination has been emphasised in the latest statement from NPHET.

One Laois area now one of Ireland's Covid-19 Delta hotspots as with level high in all parts

NEARLY 200 NEW CASES IN TWO WEEKS

Laois health services to get €6.4 million cash injection

Details revealed by Laois Offaly Minister Seán Fleming

