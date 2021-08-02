Get a Bank Holiday walk-in Covid-19 vaccine FREE at Portlaosie at Laois vaccination hub

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with vaccine centre staff at the Laois vaccination hub in Portlaoise
Walk-in free Covid-19 vaccination will be on offer in Laois on Bank Holiday Monday at the Portlaoise vaccination hub.
The Midlands Park Hotel Centre has already had two busy days for walk-ins following a very busy July for scheduled vaccinations.
The HSE says hub at the hotel on Jessop Street near Portlaoise Train Station will open again on Monday, August 2 from 9am to 2pm
Parking is available in the multi-storey car park.
There is a full list of vaccine hubs around the country with details of walk-in status and opening times at this HSE webpage.
The needed for vaccination has been emphasised in the latest statement from NPHET.
