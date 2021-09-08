Laois Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinic at new Portlaoise hub

Aidel Aurel Casabar, staff nurse ED, was the first person in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise to be vaccinated . She was vaccinated by Mary Gilligan, Clinical Placement Co-ordinator in January
Unvaccinated or semi-vaccinated people are being invited to a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic which has been relocated to a new hub in Portlaoise.
The HSE says the Laois COVID-19 vaccination centre in St Fintan’s campus will host a Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic on Sunday, September 12 10am to 12 noon.
The HSE advises that vaccination has ceased at the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise.
It askes the public to note that the vaccination centre is now operating from St Fintan’s Campus, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois R32XEN0.
By close of business on Friday, September 3 some 68,500 doses had been administered at the hotel location. Vaccination commenced there in April.
The HSE opened the St Fintan’s Campus hub in the former Mi-Doc unit on Monday, September 6. It is located at the Stradbally road side of the former psychiatric hospital campus.
