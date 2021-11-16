Search

Irish Prison Service asked to attend court and clarify Covid-19 disruption

Legal costs double compensation awarded to prisoners

Midlands Prison Portlaoise is the sight of a significant outbreak

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A representative of the Irish Prison Service has been requested to attend the Central Criminal Court to clarify the ongoing disruption to criminal cases due to Covid outbreaks at jails in Portlaoise and other prisons after a prisoner could not be produced for trial.

A senior counsel told the Central Criminal Court that his client could not be produced by the Irish Prison Service for trial on Tuesday, November 16 a Court.

Counsel said his client could also not be produced by video-link and told the court that he was requesting a senior representative from the Prison Service to attend and give evidence as to why his client could not be produced.

The barrister said it was his understanding that Cloverhill Prison, where his client has been remanded to, had been locked down due to Covid testing.

Counsel applied to the court to request an Irish Prison Service representative to attend in person, adding that "communications through the media and other informal means" were "not sufficient" for his client, whom he said is entitled to a trial.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that the court would invite a senior Prison Service member to attend the court and clarify the situation regarding lockdowns and the production of prisoners to the court.

Mr Justice McDermott said that the court registrar would convey the request to the Irish Prison Service before adjourning the matter until Wednesday.

Covid-19 in the prisons network is causing ongoing disruption to criminal cases, with one prison officer telling a high court judge on Monday that there have been "outbreaks in every prison".

Covid-19 outbreaks in 'every prison' in Ireland hitting court cases

'Unprecedented challenge' Covid-19 warning as cases spike in Portlaoise jail

Mass testing at Laois prison this Sunday

