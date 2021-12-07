Laois in top three counties for highest Covid-19 incidence

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois continues to rise unchecked if the latest official figure are to be believed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre publishes figures on the incidence nationally and on a county by county basis.

Its latest Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland 14 day report outlines confirmed COVID-19 cases notified in Ireland from midnight November 22 up to midnight December 5.

The report also includes seven day rates and daily case numbers.

The report says there were 733 new cases in Laois 733 in the seven days to December 5 giving an incidence of 865.4 per 100,000 people.

The 14 day incidence is 1458.1 per 100k on the back of 1235 newly confirmed cases following PCR tests.

The report says nearly 60% of cases were detected in the week to December 5. It also shows that 110 people tested positive on average each day between December 1 and 5.

Figures released by the HSE to the Leinster Express show that a total of 2,358 people were tested at St Fintan's in the first four days of the month. Wednesday, December 1 was the busiest day when 653 people went for a test. Saturday, December 4 saw 557 people swabbed. The positivity rate is 15%.

The HPSC reports that Laois and five other Leinster counties make up the six counties with the highest incidence of Covid-19.

Carlow has the highest incidence in Ireland while Limerick has the lowest rate.

There have been 32,553 newly confirmed cases in Ireland in the last seven days giving an incidence of 683.6 per 100k. The 62612 new cases in the past 14 days give an incidence of 1314.9 per 100k.

Nearly 52% of cases were confirmed in the past seven days. On average, 4,659 new cases are being detected in Ireland each day.