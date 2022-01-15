Search

16 Jan 2022

HSE 'assurance' about Covid-19 PCR tests at 'busy' centres Laois and other counties

coronavirus covid-19

Covid-19 testing centre at St Fintan's Health Campus on Portlaoise's Dublin road is the venue for a five day asymptomatic pop-up test centre

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The HSE has moved to 'reassure' people in Laois and other midland counties that PCR testing for Covid-19 available for people who are now required to undergo such tests.

The Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation (CHO) oversees testing in Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath and the two counties in the Northeast.

In the wake of what has been an overwhelming Omicron wave, the CHO has moved to update and reassure people living in the catchment.

"Covid-19 testing centres in Laois Midland Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation have been very busy due to high demand for tests. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we dealt with this heavy workload.

"We’d like to reassure the public that testing appointments are available at our centres," it said.

The CHO reminded the pubic who can book a COVID-19 PCR test:

·         Aged over 39 and have symptoms of COVID-19

·         Booking for a child who is under 4 and has symptoms of COVID-19

·         A close contact under 4 or over 39 with symptoms of COVID-19

·         A healthcare worker

Book a test at: https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/select-county/

If you are aged 4 to 39 and you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CHO said people do not need to book a PCR test. You should book antigen tests online here instead.

The HSE office says that if you have had a positive antigen test you do not need to book a PCR test. They say you should report your positive antigen and list your close contacts.

If you have an underlying health condition, people with Covid-19 are advised to talk to their GP.

The public is asked to stay in touch with HSE website www.hse.ie for updates and contact HSE live 1800 700 700 or 01 240 8787 or @HSELive if you have queries

Local News

